Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Russia has decided to "end the partial silence that was maintained for several days" and continues its attacks, including those against civilians.

"Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that was maintained for several days. Over 200 strike drones were launched at Ukraine tonight. Aerial bombs returned to the front – more than 80, and over 30 air strikes were recorded," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

According to him, strike drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region. There is damage to energy facilities, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and there was a strike on an ordinary civilian locomotive on the railway. It is known that people were injured due to these strikes. Unfortunately, there are also dead, Zelenskyy noted.

"We said that we would act mirroring all Russian steps. Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take the step toward a real, lasting ceasefire," the President of Ukraine wrote.

According to him, "until this happens, sanctions against Moscow are necessary and must continue to work and strengthen; it is important that there are no relaxations and that partners do not stand aside but continue joint work for the sake of security, justice, and a reliable peace."