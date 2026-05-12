Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 12.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Russia has decided to "end the partial silence that was maintained for several days" and continues its attacks, including those against civilians.

"Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that was maintained for several days. Over 200 strike drones were launched at Ukraine tonight. Aerial bombs returned to the front – more than 80, and over 30 air strikes were recorded," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

According to him, strike drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region. There is damage to energy facilities, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and there was a strike on an ordinary civilian locomotive on the railway. It is known that people were injured due to these strikes. Unfortunately, there are also dead, Zelenskyy noted.

"We said that we would act mirroring all Russian steps. Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take the step toward a real, lasting ceasefire," the President of Ukraine wrote.

According to him, "until this happens, sanctions against Moscow are necessary and must continue to work and strengthen; it is important that there are no relaxations and that partners do not stand aside but continue joint work for the sake of security, justice, and a reliable peace."

Tags: #zelenskyy #war

MORE ABOUT

11:58 12.05.2026
Arsenals, command post, and enemy logistics hit in temporarily occupied territories and Russia - SOF

Arsenals, command post, and enemy logistics hit in temporarily occupied territories and Russia - SOF

10:13 12.05.2026
Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

09:41 12.05.2026
Russia uses truce to regroup forces – ISW

Russia uses truce to regroup forces – ISW

09:35 12.05.2026
Zelenskyy’s former press secretary criticizes him in US interview, Presidential Office calls her 'unstable'

Zelenskyy’s former press secretary criticizes him in US interview, Presidential Office calls her 'unstable'

20:03 11.05.2026
Russia has no intention of ending war, we're preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

Russia has no intention of ending war, we're preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

20:01 11.05.2026
Ukraine begins preparing Drone Deal with Canada – Zelenskyy

Ukraine begins preparing Drone Deal with Canada – Zelenskyy

18:58 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

18:37 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy thanks UK, Canada, EU for new sanctions against those involved in abduction of Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy thanks UK, Canada, EU for new sanctions against those involved in abduction of Ukrainian children

08:57 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We pushed Putin to real meetings, format must be found

Zelenskyy: We pushed Putin to real meetings, format must be found

11:20 09.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

HOT NEWS

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

Russia has no intention of ending war, we're preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Fedorov discusses implementation of AI in war with head of Palantir Technologies

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Poroshenko transfers five more Ai-Petri missile systems to Defense Forces, bringing their number on front to over 300

President's adviser calls conclusions on Yermak case premature – Lytvyn

Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

Russia strikes 24 settlements in Zaporizhia region over 700 times – official

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

Russia's air attack damages residential buildings, cars in Zhytomyr – Bunerchko

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

AD
AD