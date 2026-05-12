President's adviser calls conclusions on Yermak case premature – Lytvyn

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn, commenting on the investigation into the Yermak case, stated that procedural actions in the case are ongoing, so it is premature to draw final conclusions.

"As we can see, procedural actions are still taking place, so it is too early to give assessments," the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, citing Lytvyn's comment.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Monday evening notified a former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, of suspicion of involvement in an organized group that legalized UAH 460 million through elite construction near Kyiv.

At the same time, Yermak himself refused to comment on the notification of suspicion and denied owning elite real estate.