Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:43 12.05.2026

President's adviser calls conclusions on Yermak case premature – Lytvyn

1 min read

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn, commenting on the investigation into the Yermak case, stated that procedural actions in the case are ongoing, so it is premature to draw final conclusions.

"As we can see, procedural actions are still taking place, so it is too early to give assessments," the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, citing Lytvyn's comment.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Monday evening notified a former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, of suspicion of involvement in an organized group that legalized UAH 460 million through elite construction near Kyiv.

At the same time, Yermak himself refused to comment on the notification of suspicion and denied owning elite real estate.

Tags: #lytvyn #yermak

MORE ABOUT

10:55 12.05.2026
Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

08:38 12.05.2026
NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

21:04 18.03.2026
Sean Penn, Yermak visit Sloviansk, combat unit of 157th Mechanized Brigade

Sean Penn, Yermak visit Sloviansk, combat unit of 157th Mechanized Brigade

14:13 05.01.2026
Khmara named acting SBU chief – Advisor to Zelenskyy

Khmara named acting SBU chief – Advisor to Zelenskyy

11:19 06.12.2025
Zelenskyy removes Yermak from NSDC, HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelenskyy removes Yermak from NSDC, HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

14:03 03.12.2025
Yermak ignores invitation to join AFU - Chornovol

Yermak ignores invitation to join AFU - Chornovol

14:37 29.11.2025
Several phones and laptops seized during searches at Yermak’s residence – media

Several phones and laptops seized during searches at Yermak’s residence – media

13:00 29.11.2025
Yermak: I’m going to front, prepared for any reprisals. I am honest and decent person

Yermak: I’m going to front, prepared for any reprisals. I am honest and decent person

11:12 29.11.2025
Yermak resigns ahead of his trip to Miami for talks with Trump's team; Umerov will go instead

Yermak resigns ahead of his trip to Miami for talks with Trump's team; Umerov will go instead

20:14 28.11.2025
'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

HOT NEWS

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days

NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

LATEST

Fedorov discusses implementation of AI in war with head of Palantir Technologies

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Poroshenko transfers five more Ai-Petri missile systems to Defense Forces, bringing their number on front to over 300

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days

Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

Russia uses truce to regroup forces – ISW

Zelenskyy’s former press secretary criticizes him in US interview, Presidential Office calls her 'unstable'

Russia strikes 24 settlements in Zaporizhia region over 700 times – official

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

AD
AD