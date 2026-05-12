Interfax-Ukraine
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09:42 12.05.2026

Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

1 min read
Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

Russian troops attacked Kherson region, injuring 12 people, including one child, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Due to Russia's aggression, 12 people were injured, including 1 child," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Komyshany, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Zorivka, Chereshenky, Rozlyv, Tarasa Shevchenka, Nadiivka, Vysoke, Honcharne, Mykilske, Myrne, Naddniprianske, Nezlame, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka, Posad-Pokrovske, Zmiivka, Prydniprovske, and the city of Kherson were under drone terror, air strikes, and artillery fire.

According to him, the Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a high-rise building and five private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas station, agricultural machinery, and private cars.

Meanwhile, five people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region on Monday.

Tags: #attacks #kherson_region

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