Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:41 12.05.2026

Russia uses truce to regroup forces – ISW

1 min read
Russia uses truce to regroup forces – ISW

During the truce that lasted from May 9 to May 11, Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to conduct limited offensive operations throughout the theater of operations, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in a report.

"Observed NASA Fire Information for Resources Management System (FIRMS) data signatures from May 11 indicate that hostilities continued to decrease on May 11 but did not cease. The spokesperson of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Lyman direction reported that Russian forces used the ceasefire to pull forward reserves, accumulate personnel, and continue artillery and first-person view (FPV) strikes," the report for May 11 said.

It is reported that Russian troops increased strikes using Molniya drones during the truce compared to the pre-truce period. Russian forces may have accumulated stocks of Molniya drones before the truce specifically for this purpose.

"The prevalence of mutual accusations and continued localized kinetic combat activity throughout the final day of the ceasefire continues to highlight the fact that ceasefires without explicit enforcement mechanisms, credible monitoring, and defined dispute resolution processes are unlikely to hold," ISW said.

Tags: #isw #war

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