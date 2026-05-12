Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, killing one person and injuring four others, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"One person was killed, four were injured. The enemy attacked five districts of the region more than 20 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Ganzha, a 33-year-old man injured during a Russian attack on Dnipro was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities in Nikopol district also suffered. In Synelnykovo district, Dubovykivka, Mykolaivka, and Rozdory communities were hit. Private houses, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged. A man was killed and a woman was injured.

Meanwhile, Samar and Pischanka community in Samarivka district were under attack. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged, and in Pavlohrad, a nine-story building and cars were damaged. Two people were injured. A 36-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, and a 44-year-old man is receiving outpatient treatment.