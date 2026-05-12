Russia's air attack damages residential buildings, cars in Zhytomyr – Bunerchko

Residential and utility buildings, as well as civilian cars, have been damaged in Zhytomyr as a result of a Russian air attack, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko has said.

"Russia does not stop its attempts to destroy the civilian infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Today, as a result of an air attack, several residential and utility premises, as well as cars of Zhytomyr residents, were damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, according to Bunechko, preliminary data show there are no casualties or injuries as a result of the Russian strike.

Currently, special services and law enforcement agencies are conducting an inspection of the territories to detect explosive objects and record Russia's crimes.