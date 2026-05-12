Interfax-Ukraine
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09:05 12.05.2026

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

1 min read
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

Russia attacked railway infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday morning, damaging locomotives and rolling stock and injuring a driver with debris as he headed to a shelter, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"The monitoring team warned of the danger in advance. However, the driver was injured by debris while heading to a shelter. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance, there is no threat to his life," Kuleba wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, train traffic in the region is being restored.

"Railway workers continue to work, ensuring connections with Dnipro and other regions of the country," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #attacks

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