Interfax-Ukraine
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09:04 12.05.2026

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

1 min read
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

The Russian army attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region on Tuesday morning, causing power outages, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked the region's energy infrastructure with Shahed drones. There are power outages in settlements," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, there were no casualties. Restoration work is already underway, Kim added.

Tags: #mykolaiv #energy #attacks

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