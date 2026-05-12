Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:02 12.05.2026

Ukraine seeks 'airport truce' with Russia, expects EU assistance – Politico

2 min read
Ukraine seeks 'airport truce' with Russia, expects EU assistance – Politico

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has suggested that the EU help negotiate a mutual refusal to strike airports in Russia and Ukraine, Politico reports.

Sybiha voiced the idea during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

According to the minister, Kyiv "likely needs a new role for Europe" in peace negotiations, as the diplomatic process under the auspices of the United Stateshas slowed down and Vladimir Putin shows no readiness for a broader agreement to end the war.

"We probably need a new role of Europe in our peace efforts," Sybiha said, adding, "Maybe we would try to resolve or to achieve a so-called airport ceasefire."Perhaps we will try to resolve or achieve a so-called 'airport truce'."

According to Kyiv's plan, the parties should refrain from strikes on airports. The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry expressed conviction that Russia may also be interested in such an agreement, as major Russian airports are increasingly becoming targets of Ukrainian long-range attacks.

Sybiha suggested that European partners could create a separate platform or a special group to discuss such a format of a truce. According to him, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already discussed this idea with some European leaders.

At the same time, the foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine is not proposing that Europe replace the United States in the negotiations.

"This should be an additional direction – not instead of, not an alternative," he explained, adding that Europe should speak "with one voice."

Tags: #sybiha #airports #eu

MORE ABOUT

10:13 12.05.2026
Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

18:37 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy thanks UK, Canada, EU for new sanctions against those involved in abduction of Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy thanks UK, Canada, EU for new sanctions against those involved in abduction of Ukrainian children

17:58 11.05.2026
Andorra, Monaco to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Andorra, Monaco to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

17:37 11.05.2026
Ukrainian, Estonian FMs discuss deepening cooperation in air security

Ukrainian, Estonian FMs discuss deepening cooperation in air security

14:46 11.05.2026
Sybiha and Albares discuss increased pressure on Russia, air defense weapons and Ukraine's European integration

Sybiha and Albares discuss increased pressure on Russia, air defense weapons and Ukraine's European integration

14:20 11.05.2026
Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

11:11 11.05.2026
Sybiha sees a new role for EU in peace negotiations

Sybiha sees a new role for EU in peace negotiations

10:57 11.05.2026
New page in relations with Hungary, clusters' official opening expected - Sybiha in Brussels

New page in relations with Hungary, clusters' official opening expected - Sybiha in Brussels

13:53 08.05.2026
Kallas says before talking to Russia, EU must agree on what exactly to talk about

Kallas says before talking to Russia, EU must agree on what exactly to talk about

13:27 08.05.2026
Lessons of WWII should have ended division of Europe into spheres of influence and policy of appeasement – Sybiha

Lessons of WWII should have ended division of Europe into spheres of influence and policy of appeasement – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Kyiv proposes extending partial ceasefire, Russia responds with 200 drones – Sybiha

Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days

NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

LATEST

Arsenals, command post, and enemy logistics hit in temporarily occupied territories and Russia - SOF

Fedorov discusses implementation of AI in war with head of Palantir Technologies

Yermak's lawyer denies his involvement in legalizing UAH 460 mln in elite construction – Suspilne

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Poroshenko transfers five more Ai-Petri missile systems to Defense Forces, bringing their number on front to over 300

Zelenskyy: Russia chooses to end partial silence that lasted several days

President's adviser calls conclusions on Yermak case premature – Lytvyn

Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

Russia uses truce to regroup forces – ISW

Zelenskyy’s former press secretary criticizes him in US interview, Presidential Office calls her 'unstable'

AD
AD