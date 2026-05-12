Ukraine seeks 'airport truce' with Russia, expects EU assistance – Politico

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has suggested that the EU help negotiate a mutual refusal to strike airports in Russia and Ukraine, Politico reports.

Sybiha voiced the idea during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

According to the minister, Kyiv "likely needs a new role for Europe" in peace negotiations, as the diplomatic process under the auspices of the United Stateshas slowed down and Vladimir Putin shows no readiness for a broader agreement to end the war.

"We probably need a new role of Europe in our peace efforts," Sybiha said, adding, "Maybe we would try to resolve or to achieve a so-called airport ceasefire."Perhaps we will try to resolve or achieve a so-called 'airport truce'."

According to Kyiv's plan, the parties should refrain from strikes on airports. The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry expressed conviction that Russia may also be interested in such an agreement, as major Russian airports are increasingly becoming targets of Ukrainian long-range attacks.

Sybiha suggested that European partners could create a separate platform or a special group to discuss such a format of a truce. According to him, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already discussed this idea with some European leaders.

At the same time, the foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine is not proposing that Europe replace the United States in the negotiations.

"This should be an additional direction – not instead of, not an alternative," he explained, adding that Europe should speak "with one voice."