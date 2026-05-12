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08:38 12.05.2026

NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

2 min read
NABU, SAPO notify former Presidential Office head Yermak of suspicion in UAH 460 mln money laundering case – SAPO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Monday evening notified a former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, of suspicion of involvement in an organized group that legalized UAH 460 million through elite construction near Kyiv, the SAPO press service reported.

"NABU and SAPO have exposed an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv. One of its participants – a former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine – has been notified of suspicion," the statement on Telegram said.

SAPO noted the qualification under Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing.

Earlier, journalists reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting investigative actions with former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak on Monday evening.

According to journalists, a SAPO prosecutor was also present at the scene, which likely meant notifying Yermak of suspicion.

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov, in a comment on the event, suggested that NABU and SAPO notified Yermak of suspicion within the "Midas" case regarding a criminal group that, according to him, embezzled funds through state structures. According to Nikolov, these funds were allegedly used to finance the construction of Yermak's estate in the "Dynasty" cottage community in Kozyn.

In the journalist's opinion, the actions of the anti-corruption authorities effectively remove Yermak from the circle of individuals with influence over the power vertical.

Tags: #sapo #yermak

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