Interfax-Ukraine
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21:01 11.05.2026

Sybiha: Fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises

3 min read
Sybiha: Fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises

The return of Ukrainian children must be a fundamental element of the peace process, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said during a speech at a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia in Brussels.

He also called on European partners to impose an entry ban on Russians involved in the deportation and illegal adoption of abducted Ukrainian children.

"There has been much speculation. Today I want to state this officially: the fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises. Russia has already proposed including children in exchange lists. But this is unacceptable. Children's freedom is unconditional. Russians are afraid of this topic. They are trying to downplay its significance. They demand that it be removed from the agenda. They understand that they are committing a crime and are afraid of justice," the minister said.

Sybiha said this concerns not only Ukrainian children: Ukraine is developing solutions that will help protect children in all wars and in all regions of the world.

"And I came here with a mandate not only from the Ukrainian state, but also from Ukrainian society. Last week, Ukrainian public organizations handed me their proposals. These are people who work every day with children, families and returns. I have brought this document, full of useful recommendations, to today's agenda," he said.

The second point raised by the minister concerned steps to accelerate efforts to return Ukrainian children. He recalled that in December, 91 states supported a UN General Assembly resolution on the return of Ukrainian children and stressed that every person involved in the abduction must face justice.

"Including the so-called foster families who took abducted children. Immoral choices must have legal consequences," he said.

Sybiha also called on European partners to impose an entry ban on Russians involved in the deportation and illegal adoption of abducted Ukrainian children.

As the third point, Sybiha named the importance of the coalition's growth.

"I welcome the accession of Panama, Switzerland and Cyprus. The coalition currently includes 46 countries and three international organizations," he said.

He also separately called on partners to act, saying the International Coalition must turn into an effective mechanism for the real return of children.

Sybiha said it is critically important for Ukraine to develop a concrete Roadmap for coalition participants with clear commitments and measures to be taken; continue supporting practical initiatives for search, return, reintegration and accountability; implement the UN General Assembly resolution through actions by the UN Secretary-General; impose new tough sanctions on those responsible for the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children; and ensure the enforcement of ICC arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova.

"Accountability is a key element. Statements are not enough. Words of sympathy are not enough. Actions are needed – both political and legal – to ensure accountability and return our children home. And, of course, the best thing we can give our children is peace," the minister said.

Tags: #compromise #returns #children #russia

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