Interfax-Ukraine
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20:56 11.05.2026

Germany and Ukraine will jointly produce drones ranging from 100 to 1,500 km – Pistorius

2 min read
Germany and Ukraine will jointly produce drones ranging from 100 to 1,500 km – Pistorius

Germany and Ukraine are expanding the production of drones with various ranges, from less than 100 kilometers to 1,500 kilometers, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"We are focusing on proven projects, where we are developing partnerships between Germany and Ukraine. This, of course, particularly concerns the joint development and production of drones with varying ranges – from less than 100 kilometers to 1,500 kilometers," he said at a briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykhailo Fedorov, in Kyiv.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, Pistorius emphasized that Germany will continue to support unmanned systems, and the development of long-range drones is of paramount importance. Separately, the minister noted that "when deployed en masse, they can successfully penetrate and thus overwhelm enemy air defenses."

"This is an opportunity that we are also working on very intensively within NATO," Pistorius noted.

He also reiterated Germany's intention to join the Brave1 platform.

"I already announced this before our meeting in Berlin... Today, we are taking another step... Innovators who can present promising products will receive financial support through this platform. This way, their innovations can be applied on the battlefield at an early stage and tested for effectiveness," the minister added.

As reported, Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks on expanding defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. He and Fedorov signed a letter of intent between the ministries on cooperation in defense technology innovation—Brave Germany.

Tags: #drones #germany #defense #industry

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