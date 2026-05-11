Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, protecting energy sector

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited one of the energy facilities damaged by Russia in Kyiv.

"I showed the consequences of the strikes that left thousands of people in Kyiv without heating. This was a deliberate attack during the most severe frosts with the aim of creating a humanitarian catastrophe. We briefed Mr. Pistorius on the progress of work to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and on the construction of protective structures. This includes, in particular, building concrete shelters for equipment and protection against drones," Shmyhal said on Telegram following the meeting.

He stressed Ukraine's critical need for air defense systems and missiles for them.

"This will help shoot down ballistic and cruise missiles more effectively and better protect the energy sector from Russian terror. We count on support in this area," Shmyhal said.