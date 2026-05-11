Interfax-Ukraine
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20:43 11.05.2026

Defense Ministry expects to launch army reform as early as June – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Defense Ministry expects to launch army reform as early as June – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's military command and the Defense Ministry are continuing preparations for army reform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

"We expect it to start in June. We need to complete the details of the changes, all the necessary decisions and provision in time," the president said.

He added that the first tranches from the European support package for Ukraine, worth EUR 90 billion over two years, are also expected in June.

"It is in June that the funds should start working for Ukraine's resilience. Government officials are now actively working with the European Commission to ensure there are no delays. Our internal resilience and strong foreign policy work are the basis of our protection, the basis of our defense," the president said.

Tags: #reform #army #defense_ministry

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