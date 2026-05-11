Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 11.05.2026

Cabinet expands list of countries for simplified acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of states whose citizens (subjects) can acquire Ukrainian citizenship through a simplified procedure, according to Government Resolution No. 589 of May 8, 2026.

In particular, earlier this list included: Canada, Germany, Poland, the USA and the Czech Republic, and now they have been joined by: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland and Sweden.

As reported, in October 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers defined the criteria for foreign countries with which a simplified procedure for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship could be introduced.

Tags: #procedures #citizenship

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