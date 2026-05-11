Russia has no intention of ending war, we're preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Fighting continued at the front on Monday, Russia has no intention of ending its war, and Ukraine is preparing for new attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There was no silence at the front today, there were hostilities. We have recorded all this, of course. We also see that Russia has no intention of ending this war. Unfortunately, we are preparing for new attacks," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

"But there must be peace. This is exactly what we are working for," he said.