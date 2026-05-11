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20:01 11.05.2026

Ukraine begins preparing Drone Deal with Canada – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine begins preparing Drone Deal with Canada – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has begun preparing an agreement under Drone Deal with Canada, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have also begun preparing such a Drone Deal agreement with Canada, and this is a very significant expansion of security cooperation," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

Earlier, the president said about 20 countries were interested in working with Ukraine on Drone Deals, four agreements had already been signed, and the first contracts were being prepared under these agreements.

Tags: #zelenskyy #canada #drone_deal

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