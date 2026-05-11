Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:04 11.05.2026

Germany to assess Putin's statements about peace only by real actions – Pistorius

1 min read
Germany to assess Putin's statements about peace only by real actions – Pistorius
Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Vladimir Putin is now trying to make everyone believe that he wants peace, and Germany will assess these promises by Putin only on the basis of his actions, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

"At the same time, Vladimir Putin is once again trying to make us believe that he wants peace. I mean, this is strange, given our experience with his promises in the past, which called for caution… We will assess Putin’s promises on the basis of one thing only – his actions," Pistorius said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"So let us wait and see," Pistorius added.

According to him, if Putin really wants to achieve peace, he can do so by introducing a ceasefire and agreeing to hold negotiations without conditions "that are unacceptable to our Ukrainian friends."

Tags: #putin #germany #pistorius

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