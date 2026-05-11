Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

There are already six projects within the framework of cooperation between Ukraine and Germany, and this is only the beginning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"We have already started working on cooperation between our countries – I think these are already strong steps. We have six projects, but I think this is only the beginning," Zelenskyy said on Monday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The head of state said he wanted to discuss with Pistorius a ten-year drone deal between Ukraine and Germany.

The president thanked Germany for EUR 28.6 billion in military support, as well as for agreements in the field of air defense.

"I will not go any further, but let it be a surprise for the Russians," Zelenskyy said.