Zelenskyy thanks UK, Canada, EU for new sanctions against those involved in abduction of Ukrainian children

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union for important sanctions decisions targeting Russian structures and individuals involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

"The UK has now imposed restrictions on 85 individuals and legal entities. These are those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, imposing Russian ideology on them, their Russification and militarization, as well as Russian propaganda operations. Canada is imposing sanctions on another 23 individuals and five organizations. They are responsible for the illegal deportation and forced displacement of our children, including their indoctrination and militarization," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In addition, the European Union’s sanctions package includes 16 individuals and seven organizations involved in the systematic illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, followed by forced adoption and re-education. These are those who "reprogram" the identity of Ukrainian children, help make them hate their homeland and one day take up arms to fight against Ukraine.

"I am grateful for this principled position and for the fact that sanctions pressure is not stopping. Our partners have taken into account many of our proposals, including provisions from the Ukrainian sanctions package introduced several weeks ago. We must continue working together to bring all Ukrainian children home and ensure that everyone behind these crimes is held accountable," the president said.