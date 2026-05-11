Andorra, Monaco to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has welcomed the decision of the principalities of Andorra and Monaco on their readiness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement, which paves the way for the creation of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Ukraine is grateful to Andorra and Monaco for expressing their intent to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. This support is an important contribution to the common international effort aimed at ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression and bringing those responsible to justice," he said on X.

Sybiha said Ukraine "ee highly appreciate such principled position and solidarity demonstrated in support of international law and justice."

Earlier, it was reported that Ireland had decided to join the agreement.

As reported, the Council of the EU adopted a decision that will allow the European Union to become a founding member of the Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Liechtenstein had become the 25th state to join the agreement on the creation of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia.