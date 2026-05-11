Interfax-Ukraine
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17:37 11.05.2026

Ukrainian, Estonian FMs discuss deepening cooperation in air security

1 min read
Ukrainian, Estonian FMs discuss deepening cooperation in air security
Photo: https://x.com/Tsahkna/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met in Brussels with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, where they discussed incidents involving Ukrainian drones and prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of air security.

"Today, on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, I met with my colleague and friend Andriy Sybiha to discuss the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine and ways to strengthen our cooperation in air security and countering unmanned aerial vehicles. I stressed Estonia’s expectation that Ukrainian drones will be operated in a way that avoids incursions into Estonian airspace," Tsahkna said on X.

He said Ukraine has demonstrated unique experience and technologies in countering drones, which are extremely valuable for Estonia and the region.

"We take Ukraine’s proposal to deepen cooperation in air security seriously, and our relevant institutions are continuing discussions on this matter," Tsahkna added.

Tags: #air_defense #sybiha #tsahkna #estonia

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