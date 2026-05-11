Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 11.05.2026

Palisa discusses Patriot missile supplies, localized maintenance, and counter-drone operations with RTX

1 min read
Palisa discusses Patriot missile supplies, localized maintenance, and counter-drone operations with RTX
Photo: https://x.com/PavloPalisa/

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Pavlo Palisa of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed with a delegation from the RTX defense corporation the supply of Patriot missiles, repair of damaged systems, and the possibility of servicing some components in Ukraine.

"An agreement for the supply of PAC-2 GEM-T missiles has been recently signed. Some of them are to be manufactured at a new facility in Germany. The key issue now is to expedite the process as much as possible, and it’s also important to find ways to quickly obtain the missiles for Ukraine," he wrote on social media X.

Palisa noted that they separately discussed new counter-drone solutions and promising low-cost missiles for targeting UAVs.

Tags: #patriot #rtx #palisa

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