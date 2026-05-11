Reports of Russian sabotage groups attempting to infiltrate Nikopol via former Kakhovka reservoir bed are false – Voloshyn

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marektv

Southern Defense Forces spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine that reports of alleged attempts by Russian sabotage groups to infiltrate Nikopol via the bed of the former Kakhovka reservoir are false.

He did not rule out that the occupants may attempt to conduct sabotage operations, but said Ukraine’s defense forces are monitoring and controlling the situation.

"Information has begun circulating in media and local public channels claiming that Russians are attempting to infiltrate Nikopol with sabotage groups via the bed of the former Kakhovka reservoir. This information does not correspond to reality," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman explained that the terrain around the former reservoir is problematic for movement due to "marshy areas, reeds and remaining water, as well as the main channel of the Dnipro river which must be crossed."

Voloshyn also added that Russians near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are attempting to set up observation posts on the territory of the former Kakhovka reservoir to complicate the actions of Ukrainian defense forces.