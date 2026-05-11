Fedorov gifts Pistorius honey from minefields, salt from Soledar and Azovstal bracelet

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius exchanged a number of gifts during his visit to Kyiv.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, Pistorius presented Fedorov with a Federal Ministry of Defense medal.

In turn, the Ukrainian defense minister gifted his German counterpart symbolic presents: honey from minefields, salt from Soledar (Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, currently under occupation), an Azovstal bracelet, a combat flag of "Lasar’s group" signed by "Lazar," and a Brave Germany t-shirt.

As reported, Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks on expanding defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. He signed a Letter of Intent with Fedorov between the ministries on cooperation in the field of defense technology innovation.