Interfax-Ukraine
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15:48 11.05.2026

Fedorov gifts Pistorius honey from minefields, salt from Soledar and Azovstal bracelet

1 min read
Fedorov gifts Pistorius honey from minefields, salt from Soledar and Azovstal bracelet

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius exchanged a number of gifts during his visit to Kyiv.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, Pistorius presented Fedorov with a Federal Ministry of Defense medal.

In turn, the Ukrainian defense minister gifted his German counterpart symbolic presents: honey from minefields, salt from Soledar (Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, currently under occupation), an Azovstal bracelet, a combat flag of "Lasar’s group" signed by "Lazar," and a Brave Germany t-shirt.

As reported, Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks on expanding defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. He signed a Letter of Intent with Fedorov between the ministries on cooperation in the field of defense technology innovation.

Tags: #fedorov #presents #pistorius

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