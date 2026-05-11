55 casualties from enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region hospitals, nine in serious condition – regional administration

55 people injured in enemy strikes since April 17 are currently in Zaporizhia region hospitals, the youngest of them four years old and the oldest 78, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said.

"Shrapnel wounds, fractures, blast injuries, concussions – 55 people injured in enemy attacks are in Zaporizhia region hospitals. The youngest patient is 4 years old. The child was admitted with mine-blast injuries and is currently in stable condition. The oldest patient is 78 years old. He was hospitalized with burns and traumatic amputation. His condition is serious," Fedorov wrote on Telegram Monday.

According to him, nine patients injured as a result of Russian aggression are in serious condition in total. The longest-staying patient under medical supervision is a 47-year-old man – admitted after the April 17 attack on Zaporizhia. Forty-six patients are in moderate condition, including two children – a 15-year-old boy after the attack on Zaporizhia, and a 4-year-old boy after the attack on Zaporizhia district. All casualties are receiving necessary medical assistance.