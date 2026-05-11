Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:21 11.05.2026

55 casualties from enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region hospitals, nine in serious condition – regional administration

1 min read
55 casualties from enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region hospitals, nine in serious condition – regional administration

55 people injured in enemy strikes since April 17 are currently in Zaporizhia region hospitals, the youngest of them four years old and the oldest 78, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said.

"Shrapnel wounds, fractures, blast injuries, concussions – 55 people injured in enemy attacks are in Zaporizhia region hospitals. The youngest patient is 4 years old. The child was admitted with mine-blast injuries and is currently in stable condition. The oldest patient is 78 years old. He was hospitalized with burns and traumatic amputation. His condition is serious," Fedorov wrote on Telegram Monday.

According to him, nine patients injured as a result of Russian aggression are in serious condition in total. The longest-staying patient under medical supervision is a 47-year-old man – admitted after the April 17 attack on Zaporizhia. Forty-six patients are in moderate condition, including two children – a 15-year-old boy after the attack on Zaporizhia, and a 4-year-old boy after the attack on Zaporizhia district. All casualties are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Tags: #hospitals #zaporizhia_region

MORE ABOUT

09:01 08.05.2026
One killed, 12 wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhia and district over past day – official

One killed, 12 wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhia and district over past day – official

09:11 29.04.2026
43 Zaporizhia region settlements come under enemy fire, three injured

43 Zaporizhia region settlements come under enemy fire, three injured

12:17 28.04.2026
Ukrainian Navy evacuates scout from occupied Zaporizhia region

Ukrainian Navy evacuates scout from occupied Zaporizhia region

11:31 28.04.2026
HACC Appeals Chamber confirms confiscation of assets from former Zaporizhia regional TRC head – official

HACC Appeals Chamber confirms confiscation of assets from former Zaporizhia regional TRC head – official

09:17 28.04.2026
Russia strikes 45 settlements in Zaporizhia region, injures 2 – official

Russia strikes 45 settlements in Zaporizhia region, injures 2 – official

09:06 27.04.2026
One person killed in enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region – official

One person killed in enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region – official

09:07 21.04.2026
Russians strike 39 settlements in Zaporizhia region over past day: 2 killed and 10 wounded

Russians strike 39 settlements in Zaporizhia region over past day: 2 killed and 10 wounded

15:52 20.04.2026
Some 8,000 Zaporizhia region residents to receive eRecovery compensation for destroyed property – regional administration

Some 8,000 Zaporizhia region residents to receive eRecovery compensation for destroyed property – regional administration

12:10 18.04.2026
Woman injured, fires break out in Zaporizhia following Russia's combined shelling - SES

Woman injured, fires break out in Zaporizhia following Russia's combined shelling - SES

11:10 18.04.2026
Man injured, houses damaged, and fire breaks out following attack on Zaporizhia - official

Man injured, houses damaged, and fire breaks out following attack on Zaporizhia - official

HOT NEWS

Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

Zelenskyy: About 20 countries working on drone deals, cooperation with another part of the world expected

Zelenskyy: USA continues diplomacy, acts as mediator in prisoner exchange

New page in relations with Hungary, clusters' official opening expected - Sybiha in Brussels

Military registration violator wounds two TRC employees – Odesa TRC

LATEST

Fedorov gifts Pistorius honey from minefields, salt from Soledar and Azovstal bracelet

Judge Tandyr issues rulings to seize apartments of deceased in Kyiv and Odesa regions – SBI

Ukraine has seized initiative in middle-strike direction – defense minister

More than 1,800 fires: nearly 2,250 ha burned in Ukraine's ecosystems – State Emergency Service

Sybiha and Albares discuss increased pressure on Russia, air defense weapons and Ukraine's European integration

We already have missiles that work at similar and greater ranges - Fedorov on Taurus

Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

Wounded Odesa regional TRC employees operated on, 1 still in serious condition – Voloshyn

Budanov on visit to Lithuania – source

AD
AD