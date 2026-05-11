Ukraine has seized initiative in middle-strike direction – defense minister

Ukraine currently has a degree of initiative across each domain – sky, ground and long-range strikes – Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"The way our president and the defense forces compelled Russia into this ceasefire is a good example of how effective organization, effective weapons and support can produce a joint result. Therefore we believe that at the current moment across each domain – sky, ground and long-range strikes – Ukraine has a degree of initiative," he said at a briefing with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Kyiv on Monday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Fedorov is convinced that with further quality support from partners, Ukraine will be able to achieve "all the goals that have been set" and bring closer the just peace that President Volodymyr Zelensky and the negotiating teams are working toward.

"If we are talking about our goal of stopping the enemy on the battlefield – this is the funding of middle strikes. Because today Ukraine has seized the initiative in this direction. And we have all the capabilities to stop the enemy even more," the minister said.

Fedorov separately noted that Germany is "a unique case, as it supports priority projects in each of the domains."

As reported, Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks on expanding defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. He signed a Letter of Intent with Fedorov between the ministries on cooperation in the field of defense technology innovation.