More than 1,800 fires: nearly 2,250 ha burned in Ukraine's ecosystems – State Emergency Service

Nearly 2,250 hectares of Ukrainian land were burned as a result of 1,821 fires in ecosystems, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported.

"The scale of fires by region: Zhytomyr region – 842.3 hectares; Chernihiv region – 503.65 hectares; Kyiv region – 201.47 hectares; Zakarpattia region – 114.04 hectares; Dnipropetrovsk region – 80.13 hectares; Volyn region – 61.27 hectares; Kharkiv region – 60.26 hectares; Vinnytsia region – 41.69 hectares; Lviv region – 40.08 hectares; Poltava region – 23.75 hectares; Cherkasy region – 17.64 hectares; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13.42 hectares; Odesa region – 13.23 hectares, and other regions of the country," the service said on its Telegram channel.

The SES reminded that burning dry vegetation and garbage is not "cleanup," but destruction of nature and a threat to human life.