Sybiha and Albares discuss increased pressure on Russia, air defense weapons and Ukraine's European integration

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a meeting in Brussels with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares, with the sides discussing increased pressure on Russia, defense needs and Ukraine’s European integration process.

" I had a meaningful conversation with my Spanish friend and colleague José Manuel Albares. I briefed him on the latest battlefield developments and the overall security situation in Ukraine amid Russian attacks against our cities, civilians, and critical infrastructure. We coordinated positions on further increasing pressure on Russia through different instruments and mechanisms." he wrote on social network X.

Sybiha noted that special attention was paid to Ukraine’s urgent defense needs.

"We discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and military capabilities, advancing cooperation within the defence industry, joint production initiatives, and the further contributions to the PURL program. " he said.

The ministers also discussed Ukraine’s progress on the path to full EU membership during the meeting.

"I stressed the importance of maintaining momentum and opening all negotiation clusters as soon as possible. Ukraine continues to deliver reforms even under wartime conditions, and our integration into the EU is a strategic investment in a stronger and more secure Europe." Sybiha stressed.

The ministers exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, in particular on the importance of protecting global food supply routes and strengthening food security.

Sybiha thanked Spain for its comprehensive support of Ukraine and its people.