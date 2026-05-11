We already have missiles that work at similar and greater ranges - Fedorov on Taurus

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, commenting on the relevance of supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, said Kyiv is always open to receiving more strike systems but already has missiles of similar range today.

"If we are talking about Taurus, then of course we already have missiles that work at similar and greater distances. But there can never be too many such strike systems," he said at a briefing with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Kyiv on Monday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Fedorov added that Ukraine is always open to having more strike systems.

"But in reality today we are already gaining a certain independence in this direction. We have all seen strikes on Russia at 1,500 km. And so Ukraine is doing its homework well," the minister said.

In March, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that Germany currently has no plans to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, noting that Ukraine itself now has long-range weapons in its arsenal, partly manufactured with German assistance, that allow it to defend itself effectively.

As reported, Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks on expanding defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. He signed a Letter of Intent with Fedorov between the ministries on cooperation in the field of defense technology innovation.