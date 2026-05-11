Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys signed a Joint Declaration on Partnership in the field of protection, return, rehabilitation and reintegration of Ukrainian children, and also discussed cooperation in the field of defense and security, the Foreign Ministry said on Telegram Monday.

"I was glad to meet with Kęstutis Budrys to reaffirm the strength of the Ukrainian-Lithuanian partnership," Sybiha said.

At the meeting, the ministers paid special attention to support for Ukrainian children affected by the Russian war. "I am grateful to Lithuania for its commitment to allocate 10 million euros for measures related to the protection, return, rehabilitation and reintegration of Ukrainian children, as provided for in the Joint Declaration we signed today," the head of the Ukrainian foreign policy agency said.

Also in the context of recent drone incidents, Sybiha confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to send an expert group to Lithuania to share experience and help protect the skies.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed urgent EU matters and agreed that all negotiating clusters on Ukraine’s path to EU accession should be opened as soon as possible.