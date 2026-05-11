Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed a Letter of Intent between the ministries on cooperation in the field of defense technology innovation.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, the signing ceremony of the Letter of Intent between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the German Federal Ministry of Defense on cooperation in the field of defense technology innovation took place in Kyiv on Monday.

German media earlier reported that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks on expanding cooperation in the defense industry with Ukraine.

In April 2026, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed the country’s first defense data sharing agreement with partners. The memorandum was signed with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. A number of joint projects are planned within the framework of this agreement.

These include analysis of the use of German systems, including PzH 2000, RCH 155 and IRIS-T, based on combat data. Partners will also receive access to unique combat data from DELTA and other digital systems that will help develop technologies and enhance their own capabilities.

Preparatory work has also begun within the framework of the drone agreement proposed for Germany, Fedorov said. In addition, following agreements between the leaders, there are specific weapons decisions: missiles, including PAC-2, and launchers for IRIS-T systems, which Ukraine will receive from partners over several years to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.