Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:38 11.05.2026

Wounded Odesa regional TRC employees operated on, 1 still in serious condition – Voloshyn

2 min read

The condition of one of the injured territorial center (TRC) for recruitment and social support employees following the attack in the village of Baibuzivka in Odesa region has been stabilized, while one remains in serious condition after surgical assistance was provided, Southern Defense Forces spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Both injured have now received a full range of necessary medical assistance. Doctors performed urgent surgical interventions. As of now: the condition of one of the servicemen has been stabilized; the other remains in a stably serious condition under constant specialist supervision," Voloshyn said Monday.

According to him, medical staff are doing everything possible for their recovery, adding that more detailed information on the course of treatment is confidential.

As reported, a military registration rules violator stabbed two TCC employees on Sunday in Podilsky district of Odesa region. "On May 10, in the village of Baibuzivka of Savranska urban community in Podilsky district, a joint notification group together with National Police representatives stopped a citizen to check military registration documents. The check established that the person was wanted for violation of military registration rules. While escorting the offender to the territorial recruitment center for administrative processing, the citizen carried out an armed attack on the notification group personnel. Using a bladed weapon, the perpetrator inflicted multiple stab wounds on two servicemen," the statement said.

Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition.

Urgent investigative actions have been initiated by law enforcement following the attack. "The leadership of the Odesa regional TCC and SP is providing full investigative support and will insist on bringing the guilty party to justice under the maximum sanctions of the law," the Odesa region TCC and SP said.

Tags: #odesa_region #trc

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