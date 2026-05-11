Zelenskyy: About 20 countries working on drone deals, cooperation with another part of the world expected

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

About 20 countries are interested in working with Ukraine under the "drone deals" joint production program; four agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts are being prepared within these agreements. Additionally, security cooperation with another part of the world will open soon, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following a report by National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov.

"Separately and in detail, Rustem reported on contacts with the countries interested in Drone Deals with Ukraine. Already about 20 countries are involved at various stages: four agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts are being prepared within these agreements; with other countries, preparatory procedures for political arrangements that will open the way for business are ongoing. Currently, the first energy results are already guaranteed for Ukraine thanks to these agreements—the necessary volume of fuel in the Ukrainian market is being ensured. There will also be significant financial results," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The Head of State also reported that Ukraine is opening new cooperation within the "drone deal" framework with yet another part of the world.

"In addition to the Middle East and the Gulf, the South Caucasus and Europe, we will soon open such new security cooperation within the drone deals framework with another part of the world. We are preparing news—positive for Ukraine," he noted.

As reported, last week Zelenskyy proposed a drone deal to the King of Bahrain and also instructed Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Hnatov and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov to work out the military modalities of a drone deal with the EU. "We are working separately on the strategic direction of the Drone Deal with the European Union. On the eve, we spoke in detail about this with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. We are developing a plan that will help strengthen Europe’s defense and cover all key security elements," he stated.