Zelenskyy: USA continues diplomacy, acts as mediator in prisoner exchange

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the results of meetings with representatives of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and stated that the USA continues to exert diplomatic efforts toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"It is important that America remains in diplomacy and, in particular, acted as a mediator in the issue of prisoner exchange. Contacts are ongoing at the necessary level to agree on the configuration of the exchange," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The President noted that Ukraine has handed over lists of prisoners and expects that the American side will be active in ensuring the implementation of this agreement.

Also, Umerov discussed in the United States possible formats for meetings and negotiations at the leadership level to end the Russia war.

As reported, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov left for Miami on Thursday to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

On May 8, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the USA is ready to continue serving as a mediator in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if they are productive, and also if this role brings both sides closer to a peace agreement.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the United States is "prepared to play whatever role we can to achieve a peaceful diplomatic resolution." "Right now, these efforts are at a stalemate, but we are always ready if circumstances change," he said.