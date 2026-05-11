Interfax-Ukraine
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11:56 11.05.2026

Budanov on visit to Lithuania – media

1 min read
Budanov on visit to Lithuania – media
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has arrived in Lithuania on Monday, where he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with officials, local publication 15min reports, citing diplomatic sources.

"The head of the Administration of the President of Ukraine, former military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, arrived in Lithuania on Monday, as confirmed to 15min by diplomatic sources. The close associate of Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the Lithuanian presidential administration, other state institutions, and meet with defense and security experts," the report on the publication’s website says.

Tags: #lithuania #budanov

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