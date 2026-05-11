New page in relations with Hungary, clusters' official opening expected - Sybiha in Brussels

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said that Kyiv is open to a "new page" in relations with Hungary and hopes that negotiation clusters can be opened at the official level.

He said this in Brussels on Monday upon arrival to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, answering questions regarding Hungary’s demands concerning Hungarian minorities and the possibility of officially opening negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s EU membership. According to the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Kyiv "has already repeatedly stated this publicly and sent relevant signals through appropriate channels to our Hungarian partners."

"We are open to a new page in bilateral relations. We have a package of proposals. We are ready to discuss them with our Hungarian partners in order to remove this issue (referring to the issue of Hungarian minorities in Ukraine – IF-U), which has spoiled and poisoned our bilateral relations, from the agenda. I am convinced that we have these proposals from our side," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is interested in establishing a bilateral dialogue, "both at the level of the heads of relevant ministries and, certainly, at the level of leaders."

"I am convinced that we have a chance, because we count on—and this will also be a subject of meetings today, and conversation, and participation in relevant formats—the opening of the first cluster and, following that, the opening of five other clusters," the minister stated.

Sybiha asserts that Ukraine is "committed to reforms." "We will continue this path, but it is very important that Europe notices this too, and that there are relevant assessments, and the best assessment is the opening of clusters," he noted.