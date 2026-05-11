Sybiha sees a new role for EU in peace negotiations

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has spoken of new realities both on the battlefield and in the development of events in Russia, and sees a new role for Europe in peace negotiations.

Arriving in Brussels on Monday for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, he said: "I have come here with a new sense of momentum… We have a new reality on the battlefield. Ukraine has become stronger."

Sybiha stated that Ukrainians, "with the help of international partners, were able to survive the most difficult winter… and on the battlefield, we have stabilized the front." "We have stabilized the front, and we are also now in a position where we are closing the sky. If we talk about drones, we can now shoot down up to 90% of the aerial objects with which Russians attack us," the Ukrainian minister said.

He also reported on the introduction of "very effective special long-range sanctions that are working." "We have also noticed new, very interesting events in Russia, not only in the economy. We are watching them, and for us, this is also a signal to continue pressure on Russia. That is why I am also here to discuss new sanctions packages with colleagues," Sybiha detailed.

In addition, peace efforts will be a subject of discussion. "We are trying to use every opportunity to bring a just and comprehensive peace closer, and perhaps that is why I mentioned momentum, because we could speak of a new role for Europe. Yes, we have the main peace negotiations under US leadership, and we need this direction, and we need US leadership, but Europe can also play its role, a new role. I will discuss this direction with my colleagues," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

According to Sybiha, he intends to speak "not about alternative peace negotiations or a diplomatic direction, but about a complementary one." "So, we are making every effort to bring peace closer; this is, of course, our strategic goal. We believe that we have a chance, and we are already gaining new momentum on our path to full EU membership," he added.