Interfax-Ukraine
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11:08 11.05.2026

Syrsky visits southern Slobozhansky direction of front, discusses priority tasks with commanders of 2nd NSU Corps Khartia

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Syrsky visits southern Slobozhansky direction of front, discusses priority tasks with commanders of 2nd NSU Corps Khartia
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited the southern Slobozhansky (Kharkiv region) section of the front and spoke with servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Khartia—they discussed the defense of Kupiansk, countering UAVs, logistics, and rotation of military personnel, among other topics.

"I worked in the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Khartia, which is conducting active defensive actions in the southern Slobozhansky direction," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He reported that during the working trip, he discussed with the corps commander, Colonel Ihor Obolensky, and the command staff the current situation on the approaches to Kupiansk, issues of interaction with other units in the area of responsibility, and their developments and proposals for actions in changing conditions.

"Among the priority tasks are effective countermeasures against Russia UAVs, logistics, fortification equipment and engineering barriers, personnel training, rotations of servicemen directly performing tasks on the front line, their provision, and most importantly—preserving the lives of our warriors," Syrsky emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to the Khartia servicemen for the high-quality performance of combat missions, for the destroyed Russia occupiers, and for the preserved territory of Ukraine.

The southern Slobozhansky direction covers the border areas in the north of Kharkiv region, where Russia is conducting assault operations, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, and Lyptsi. This is an active combat zone to the northeast and north of Kharkiv.

Tags: #khartia #syrsky

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