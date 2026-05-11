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10:08 11.05.2026

Commissioner Kos calls on member states to open all negotiation clusters for Ukraine's membership as soon as possible

2 min read
Commissioner Kos calls on member states to open all negotiation clusters for Ukraine's membership as soon as possible
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called on member states to "as soon as possible" officially open all negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"I call on all member states to officially open all clusters as soon as possible," she told journalists in Brussels on Monday before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

As is known, work on all six negotiation clusters is already underway at the technical level due to the blocking of an official decision by Hungary, in particular, due to the position of then-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. At the same time, there is an expectation in the EU that with the coming to power of his opponent Peter Magyar following his victory in parliamentary elections, the situation will change in Ukraine’s favor.

The European Commissioner is convinced that the first cluster can be opened during the Cyprus presidency (Cyprus presides over the EU from January 1 to June 30). "As for the remaining five clusters, we hope that we can manage this in July. We have already done a lot, and now everything is ready for the official opening," Kos emphasized.

Answering a question regarding a possible change in Hungary’s stance on this issue, she reported that she "sees the most positive message from the new Prime Minister Péter Magyar, as he said that all candidate countries will be treated equally."

Tags: #marta_kos #clusters

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