Returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia very difficult - Kallas

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas notes the complexity of the issue regarding the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia occupiers.

In Brussels on Monday, where a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children will be held in the afternoon, Kallas answered journalists’ questions about what specific steps the EU can take: "It is very difficult: regarding prisoners of war, you can exchange them, but since Ukraine has not deported any Russian children, you cannot exchange children for children, so it is much more complicated."

Kallas reminded that the EU is proposing sanctions "aimed at those people who deal with these children, to really convey the message that you also bear responsibility." The decision on sanctions is expected to be made today.

According to her, the EU "has various options and proposals on how to conduct negotiations with the Russians to return the children."

"Here we need to use all international support, including from those countries that cooperate more closely with Russia. So we will discuss these projects today, but it is certainly very difficult," Kallas said.