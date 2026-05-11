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09:15 11.05.2026

Kallas calls giving Russia right to choose EU negotiator unwise, labels Schroeder lobbyist for Russian companies

1 min read
Kallas calls giving Russia right to choose EU negotiator unwise, labels Schroeder lobbyist for Russian companies
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is convinced that giving Russia the right to determine a negotiator on behalf of the European Union, such as former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, is "not very wise."

"If we give Russia the right to appoint a negotiator on our behalf, it would not be very wise," she said in Brussels on Monday before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, answering journalists’ questions.

Kallas also believes that Schroeder was a "high-ranking lobbyist for Russian state-owned companies." "Therefore, it is clear why Putin wants him to be this person, to actually sit on both sides of the negotiating table," she concluded.

 

Tags: #kallas #schroeder

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