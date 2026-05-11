Russia loses 920 personnel over past day – General Staff

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Russia losses over the past day amounted to 920 personnel and 330 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 06:30 Monday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, 76 artillery systems, one MLRS, nine cruise missiles, 231 units of motor vehicles and tankers, and two units of special equipment.

Air strikes cost the enemy 1,557 destroyed operational-tactical level UAVs.