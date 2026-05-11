Military registration violator wounds two TRC employees – Odesa TRC

A violator of military registration rules wounded two TCC employees with a knife, the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Support Center (TRC) reported on Facebook on Sunday.

"The leadership of the Odesa TRC officially reports the fact of an armed attack on servicemen during the performance of their official duties in the Podilsk district of Odesa region," the statement of the Odesa TRC said.

"On May 10, in the village of Baibuzivka of the Savran village community of the Podilsk district, a joint notification group together with representatives of the National Police stopped a citizen to check military registration documents. Based on the results of the check, it was established that the person is wanted for violating military registration rules. While escorting the offender to the territorial recruitment center to prepare administrative materials, the citizen committed an armed attack on the personnel of the notification group. Using a cold weapon, the attacker inflicted numerous stab wounds on two servicemen. Currently, both victims have been hospitalized in a medical facility in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives," the report said.

"We emphasize: this is a targeted attempted murder of the defenders of Ukraine who were performing a state task... Based on this fact, law enforcement agencies have initiated urgent investigative actions. The leadership of the Odesa TRC provides full support for the investigation and will insist on bringing the guilty person to justice under the maximum sanctions of the law," the Odesa TRC said.