Ukraine repels 144 Russia attacks since start of day – Genstaff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Since the beginning of the day, 144 combat clashes have taken place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 Sunday.

"The enemy used 5,002 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,541 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops," the General Staff informs.

According to the General Staff, the situation was hottest today in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russia carried out 30 assault and offensive actions.