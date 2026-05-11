Interfax-Ukraine
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08:58 11.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 POWs being prepared, we expect Americans to actively facilitate

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 POWs being prepared, we expect Americans to actively facilitate

An exchange of prisoners of war according to the "thousand for thousand" formula is already being prepared with the mediation of the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address published on the official Telegram channel on Sunday.

"An exchange of prisoners—a thousand for thousand—is being prepared and must be carried out. These guarantees were undertaken by the Americans. The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters handed over lists for a thousand to the Russian side. There was American mediation in this agreement regarding the exchange, and accordingly we expect that the American side will be active in ensuring the fulfillment of the agreements," Zelenskyy said in the video address.

Tags: #exchange #president #prisoners

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