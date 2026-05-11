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08:57 11.05.2026

Zelenskyy: We pushed Putin to real meetings, format must be found

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We pushed Putin to real meetings, format must be found
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine has pushed Putin to a readiness for negotiations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address published on the official Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Now Putin himself says that he is finally ready for real meetings—we pushed him a little, and we have long been prepared for meetings—so a format must be found. We need to end this war and reliably guarantee security," Zelenskyy said in the video address.

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy

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