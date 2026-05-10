Interfax-Ukraine
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13:49 10.05.2026

The court finds the NACP's claims against the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel unfounded

3 min read
The court finds the NACP's claims against the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel unfounded
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel

No false information, signs of illicit enrichment, or signs of unfounded assets were found.

The NACP's claims regarding the declaration of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, were found unfounded, his press service reported. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the main part of the court of first instance's decision, which declared the conclusions of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) regarding the declaration of Yevgen Korniychuk to be unlawful, and voided them, the relevant ruling of May 6, 2026 states.

The court considered the NACP's appeal against the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court of December 17, 2025, which satisfied the diplomat's claim in full. The dispute concerned a certificate on the results of a full audit of Korniychuk's declaration for 2021.

The NACP representative reported doubts regarding the legality of the origin of cash assets. They arose only with respect to the cash assets declared by the plaintiff in 2020, which were received by the declarant long before his appointment to the post.

Upon examination of the certificates for 2021 and 2020 available in the case materials, the court actually confirmed that, based on the results of a full check of the declaration for 2020 of Yevhen Korniychuk as a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, there were no signs of offenses provided for in Article 172-6 (4) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Unreliable information, signs of illegal enrichment and signs of unfounded assets were also not established.

At the same time, in the 2021 inspection certificate, the same circumstances regarding the funds earned before the appointment to the position were identified by the NACP as unreliable information.

“As established by court, the investigated circumstances indicate the unfoundedness of the NACP conclusions regarding the plaintiff’s declaration of unreliable information, since in fact the plaintiff only made inaccuracies that do not indicate an intention to conceal information,” the ruling states.

The court confirmed the legality of Korniychuk's actions in providing details regarding the value of the inherited land plot. The ambassador selected the option “Unknown”, since the property was not assessed. The court agreed that in this case the diplomat acted in accordance with law, which requires providing the value only if it is known to the declarant.

In addition, the court recognized the NACP's methodology as erroneous, which, during the repeated unfounded verification of income for the period from 1998 to the time of the declarant's appointment to the post, did not take into account inflationary processes, which led to a distortion of economic indicators.

The court also confirmed the legality of voiding the NACP's conclusions regarding the unreliability of the information about the watch collection. The court noted that they were acquired before the start of civil service, and the NACP unreasonably raised doubts regarding their existence.

The ruling enters into force on the date of its adoption (May 6, 2026) and may be appealed within thirty days from the date of the full court decision by filing a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court.

Tags: #nacp #court #assets #unfounded #korniychuk

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