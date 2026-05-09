EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

Photo: https://t.me/verkhovnaradaukrainy/

The European Union flag was raised near the Ukrainian Parliament to mark Europe Day, the parliament’s press service reported.

"At the beginning of the ceremony, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk noted that the Ukrainian parliament is doing everything possible to quickly adopt the necessary reforms and ensure Ukraine’s membership in the European Union," the press service said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

"This day reminds us all that the war continues. Europe, of which Ukraine is an eastern outpost, today needs strength and unity. Beyond our eastern borders lies a civilizational chasm, and we can only confront this evil together, supporting each other," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, for Ukrainians, this is much more than a formal ceremony. "This is a confirmation of our unity with the European family and the unwavering commitment to our course. Parliament is doing everything necessary to ensure that Ukraine completes the reform process as quickly as possible and becomes a full member of the EU," the Speaker of the Parliament noted.