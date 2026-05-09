Interfax-Ukraine
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15:56 09.05.2026

Govt focused on protecting energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for heating season in Mykolaiv region

3 min read
Govt focused on protecting energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for heating season in Mykolaiv region
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko visited Mykolaiv region and held an off-site government meeting, where important decisions for the region were approved, including protecting the region’s energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for the next heating season, and implementing the Resilience Plan.

"Preparing for winter (...) We’ve instructed the Ministry of Development to develop additional engineering solutions to protect critical components of wastewater treatment facilities and water supply systems, particularly Mykolaiv water pipeline. It was launched in the fall of 2025 and supplies hundreds of thousands of people with fresh water. Safety solutions are already built into the pipeline during the construction phase. Its additional protection is a priority for the region," she wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday following an off-site government meeting held the day before.

Regarding heating debts, Svyrydenko noted that over the past four years, the debt of heating utilities, including those in frontline regions, to the Naftogaz Group has more than doubled – from approximately UAH 60 billion to almost UAH 150 billion. "The government has instructed us to develop mechanisms to compensate for the tariff difference. We are considering several sources: state budget funds, assistance from the EU and international partners, and dividends from other state-owned companies," Svyrydenko explained.

Regarding business support: "The sustainability of frontline communities depends on the work of local businesses, which is why the Government has instructed that amendments be made to support programs for entrepreneurs in frontline areas. This includes affordable loans at 5-7-9% interest rates, grants, government guarantees, and war risk insurance," the Prime Minister emphasized.

"The government has instructed the Verkhovna Rada to submit a bill on taxation of agricultural producers in frontline areas, as well as to prepare expanded compensation for Ukrainian agricultural technology and support for irrigation systems in frontline regions," Svyrydenko said.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the preparation of a decision on the temporary exemption of employers in combat zones from contributions to support the employment of people with disabilities.

As Vitaliy Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, added, the issues of environmental safety regarding the sludge storage facilities of Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery, the return of the Basin Authority of Water Resources of the Pivdenny Bug to Mykolaiv, and changes to the funding mechanism for local road repairs in frontline regions were separately raised.

"So, yesterday, the government approved a new funding mechanism for local road construction. The Ministry of Development and the Ministry of Economy have been instructed to prepare a resolution allocating an additional UAH 3.5 billion for repairs. This, in particular, will allow for the completion of work on Kherson-Mykolaiv evacuation route, which is used daily by ambulances, military vehicles, and evacuation vehicles," he wrote.

Following the meeting, the relevant ministries were instructed to take into account the voiced proposals.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region #govt

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